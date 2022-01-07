Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman ’78 #5 Micro-Review – Is that Shaggy?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman 78 5, cover, 2021, Francis ManapulTITLE: Superman ’78 #5
AUTHOR: Robert Venditti
ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Francis Manapul.
 RELEASED: December 28, 2021

For whatever reason, this issue decides to give us a cameo from Shaggy of Scooby Doo fame (among various others). Why? Well, why the hell not…?

I really can’t say enough good things about Wilfredo Torres’ art in these issues. This is truly a career performance for him. His art really sells you on the idea that this could have been one of the Christopher Reeve Superman movies.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.