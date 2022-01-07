A Superman ’78 #5 Micro-Review – Is that Shaggy?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman ’78 #5

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Francis Manapul.

RELEASED: December 28, 2021

For whatever reason, this issue decides to give us a cameo from Shaggy of Scooby Doo fame (among various others). Why? Well, why the hell not…?

I really can’t say enough good things about Wilfredo Torres’ art in these issues. This is truly a career performance for him. His art really sells you on the idea that this could have been one of the Christopher Reeve Superman movies.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.