A Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 Micro-Review – Gratuitous Bat Appearances

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: John Timms, Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 4, 2022

We get two gratuitous appearances from Batman characters in this issue. The first from Batman himself, the second from Damian Wayne/Robin. It looks like John Timms, intentionally or not, aged Damian up in his artwork. I call foul on that, as Damian is supposed to be in his early to mid teens, while Jon is supposed to be in his…what? Late teens? Early 20s?

Making Jay Nakamura a metahuman gives he and Jon a different kind of romantic dynamic than Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In principle, that’s a good thing. But we’ll see how it works in practice.

