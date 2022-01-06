Posted in Uncategorized

A Superman: Son of Kal-El #6 Micro-Review – Gratuitous Bat Appearances

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: John Timms, Hi-Fi (Colors), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
 RELEASED: January 4, 2022

We get two gratuitous appearances from Batman characters in this issue. The first from Batman himself, the second from Damian Wayne/Robin. It looks like John Timms, intentionally or not, aged Damian up in his artwork. I call foul on that, as Damian is supposed to be in his early to mid teens, while Jon is supposed to be in his…what? Late teens? Early 20s?

Making Jay Nakamura a metahuman gives he and Jon a different kind of romantic dynamic than Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In principle, that’s a good thing. But we’ll see how it works in practice.

