A One-Star Squadron #2 Micro-Review – Sympathetic Yet Comedic

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: One-Star Squadron #2
AUTHOR: Mark Russell
ARTISTS: Steve Lieber, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)
RELEASED: January 4, 2022
This issue does a nice job of making Minute Man, who we spend most of the issue with, sympathetic yet comedic. That’s not necessarily an easy balance to strike.
Minute Man goes to a comic book convention in this issue. *sigh* I miss conventions. Namely C2E2.
Mark Russell does a great job of making One-Star Squadron genuinely funny. As such, it’s a joy to read. I’m not sure how nice it is to Power Girl and Red Tornado from a character perspective. But that’s another matter entirely…
