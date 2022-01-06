A One-Star Squadron #2 Micro-Review – Sympathetic Yet Comedic

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: One-Star Squadron #2

AUTHOR: Mark Russell

ARTISTS: Steve Lieber, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: January 4, 2022

This issue does a nice job of making Minute Man, who we spend most of the issue with, sympathetic yet comedic. That’s not necessarily an easy balance to strike.

Minute Man goes to a comic book convention in this issue. *sigh* I miss conventions. Namely C2E2.

Mark Russell does a great job of making One-Star Squadron genuinely funny. As such, it’s a joy to read. I’m not sure how nice it is to Power Girl and Red Tornado from a character perspective. But that’s another matter entirely…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.