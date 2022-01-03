A Teen Titans Academy #10 Micro-Review – Proper Use of an Invisibility Cloak

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #10

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTIST: Mike Norton, Tom Derenick, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Jeremiah Skipper (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: December 28, 2021

Raven has a line in this issue where she tells Stitch that a magic invisibility cloak isn’t meant for sneaking around. I found that both hilarious, and a little stupid. From an in-universe perspective, what else would you use an invisibility cloak for? Perhaps we should ask Harry Potter.

As this series has gone on, we’ve learned bits and pieces about Red X. In this issue, the details air on the sympathetic side. While we still don’t know who it is, that does give this mystery character a bit of a teenage flair. That’s an interesting little twist.

