A Catwoman: Lonely City #2 Micro-Review – Is That You, Julie Newmar?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Catwoman: Lonely City #2

AUTHOR/ARTIST: Cliff Chiang

RELEASED: December 21, 2021

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

For yours truly, Lonely City is proving to be more about Chiang’s art than the heist story he’s whipped up. Specifically, the way he draws Catwoman herself. There’s a great show-stealing page in this issue where he draws a very Julie Newmar, Batman ’66 looking version of her.

Also, for some reason Catwoman in a hoodie (shown above) is a look that works for me. It makes no sense, but it works.

