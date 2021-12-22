Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Catwoman: Lonely City #2 Micro-Review – Is That You, Julie Newmar?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Catwoman Lonely City 2, cover, 2021, Cliff ChiangTITLE: Catwoman: Lonely City #2
AUTHOR/ARTIST: Cliff Chiang
 RELEASED: December 21, 2021

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

For yours truly, Lonely City is proving to be more about Chiang’s art than the heist story he’s whipped up. Specifically, the way he draws Catwoman herself. There’s a great show-stealing page in this issue where he draws a very Julie Newmar, Batman ’66 looking version of her.

Also, for some reason Catwoman in a hoodie (shown above) is a look that works for me. It makes no sense, but it works.

