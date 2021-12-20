Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: The Imposter#3 Micro-Review – Unique, Compelling, and Worthy

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Batman the Imposter 3, cover, 2021, Andrea SorrentinoTITLE: Batman: The Imposter #3
AUTHOR: Mattson Tomlin
ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)
 RELEASED: December 14, 2021

With this being the final issue, we can officially call The Imposter a worthy addition to DC’s Black Label imprint. Andrea Sorrentino provides a suitably gritty texture along with often typical outside-the-box layouts. Meanwhile, Mattson Tomlin creates compelling dynamics between his unique takes on Bruce Wayne and Leslie Thompkins. As well as, and more importantly, Bruce and Gotham cop Blair Wong.

Tomlin and Sorrentino’s takes on Ratcatcher and Ventriloquist were also really compelling. Should DC come back to this well, I’d be curious to see how they approach other villains.

