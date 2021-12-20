A Batman: The Imposter#3 Micro-Review – Unique, Compelling, and Worthy

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Imposter #3

AUTHOR: Mattson Tomlin

ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 14, 2021

With this being the final issue, we can officially call The Imposter a worthy addition to DC’s Black Label imprint. Andrea Sorrentino provides a suitably gritty texture along with often typical outside-the-box layouts. Meanwhile, Mattson Tomlin creates compelling dynamics between his unique takes on Bruce Wayne and Leslie Thompkins. As well as, and more importantly, Bruce and Gotham cop Blair Wong.

Tomlin and Sorrentino’s takes on Ratcatcher and Ventriloquist were also really compelling. Should DC come back to this well, I’d be curious to see how they approach other villains.

