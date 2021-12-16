A Robin & Batman #2 Micro-Review – A Story Without a Middle?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Robin & Batman #2

AUTHOR: Jeff Lemire

ARTISTS: Dustin Nguyen, Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 14, 2021

Robin & Batman started as a small scale story about Dick Grayson’s early days in Gotham with Batman and Alfred. But in this issue we veered off into a story where he meets the rest of the original Teen Titans for the first time. It’s all well and good by its own merits. But it feels a little bit like Lemire didn’t have a middle for his story, so he plugged in this Titans stuff.

It is, however, very cool to see Dustin Nguyen draw the Teen Titans. It’s usually cool to see Dustin Nguyen’s work in general.

