A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #7 Micro-Review – “Hatter’s Haberdashery”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #7

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Rick Burchett, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Fornes.

RELEASED: December 14, 2021

This being the final issue of Season Two, I can officially say this story wasn’t quite as thrilling or flashy as what we saw from Season One. But it definitely had more real world resonance, with a politician that uses comic book science to capture the public’s adoration. I’ll say it again, this story feels very Trump inspired.

Also, in this issue Batman says “Hatter’s haberdashery” with a straight face. That felt very Batman ’66, but I’ll allow it.

