A Nightwing 2021 Annual Micro-Review – Wait…Brothers?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing 2021 Annual

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez & Daniel HDR (Inkers), Rain Beredo & John Kalisz (Colorists), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok.

RELEASED: November 30, 2021



This one has a really nice opening sequence. It’s got a great cinematic, action movie quality to it.

Part of this issue is a flashback story that shows us when Dick met Jason Todd for the first time. It’s been done at least a couple times before. I can’t say this is my favorite take, but it’s perfectly serviceable.

One thing about the flashback story I didn’t like was how quickly Dick and Jason got chummy. It’s to the point where Dick calls Jason his brother by the end of the story. That’s a little on the nose, isn’t it?

