Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Nightwing 2021 Annual Micro-Review – Wait…Brothers?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nightwing 2021 Annual, Nicola Scott, Annette KwokTITLE: Nightwing 2021 Annual
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez & Daniel HDR (Inkers), Rain Beredo & John Kalisz (Colorists), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok.
 RELEASED: November 30, 2021

This one has a really nice opening sequence. It’s got a great cinematic, action movie quality to it.

Part of this issue is a flashback story that shows us when Dick met Jason Todd for the first time. It’s been done at least a couple times before. I can’t say this is my favorite take, but it’s perfectly serviceable.

One thing about the flashback story I didn’t like was how quickly Dick and Jason got chummy. It’s to the point where Dick calls Jason his brother by the end of the story. That’s a little on the nose, isn’t it?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.