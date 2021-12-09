A Captain America/Iron Man #1 Micro-Review – After the War…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Captain America/Iron Man #1

AUTHOR: Derek Landy

ARTISTS: Angel Unzueta, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: December 8, 2021



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It looks like this picks up where another miniseries left off. But I was able to jump in without missing a beat.

Angel Unzueta’s art gives me a little bit of a John Byrne vibe. At least in this issue.

For me, the main draw of this mini is diving into Cap and Tony’s friendship, and how it’s able to even exist after what we saw back in Civil War. We don’t get into that much here. But we’ve got four more issues. Plenty of time.

