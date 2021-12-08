A One-Star Squadron #1 Micro-Review – A Familiar Comedic Twist

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: One-Star Squadron #1 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Mark Russell

ARTISTS: Steve Lieber, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: December 7, 2021

It’s Justice League International…ish.

That’s what I thought both going into and coming out of One-Star Squadron. For the record, that’s not a bad thing. The market is wide open at DC for a quality comedy book in the JLI vein. And it looks like now we may have it.

Power Girl fans may come away from this one miffed, as it essentially turns her into a sell out. But maybe that’s just her character arc…?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.