A Teen Titans Academy #8 Micro-Review – Buncha Bullies!

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #8

AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Mike Norton, Hi-Fi (Colors), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: November 30, 2021



I actually came away from this issue disappointed in some of the new characters, i.e. the Academy students. They steal something from another student, and then when they’re caught they refuse to give it back. Buncha bullies is what they look like…

I was pleasantly surprised to see Mike Norton’s name on this issue. I’ve enjoyed his work since his days on Green Arrow/Black Canary.

So Wally West is the official, canonical Flash again, huh? That’s interesting. He shows up here, and the only downside is that we’re reminded of Heroes in Crisis.

