Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Teen Titans Academy #8 Micro-Review – Buncha Bullies!

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Teen Titans Academy 8, cover, 2021, Rafa SandovalTITLE: Teen Titans Academy #8
AUTHOR: Tim Sheridan
ARTISTS: Mike Norton, Hi-Fi (Colors), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Rafa Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.
 RELEASED: November 30, 2021

I actually came away from this issue disappointed in some of the new characters, i.e. the Academy students. They steal something from another student, and then when they’re caught they refuse to give it back. Buncha bullies is what they look like…

I was pleasantly surprised to see Mike Norton’s name on this issue. I’ve enjoyed his work since his days on Green Arrow/Black Canary.

So Wally West is the official, canonical Flash again, huh? That’s interesting. He shows up here, and the only downside is that we’re reminded of Heroes in Crisis.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

One thought on “A Teen Titans Academy #8 Micro-Review – Buncha Bullies!

  1. Pingback: A Teen Titans Academy #8 Micro-Review – Buncha Bullies! - Primary Ignition | Hard Cover Books

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.