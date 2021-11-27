Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Black Panther #1 Micro-Review – Hitting the Ground Running

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Black Panther 1, cover, 2021, Alex RossTITLE: Black Panther #1
AUTHOR: John Ridley
ARTISTS: Juann Cabal, Federico Blee (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
 RELEASED: November 24, 2021

A strong first outing that’s largely about change. We’ve got T’Challa adjusting to Wakanda’s switch to a parliamentary government and his new (?) role as leader of the Avengers. John Ridley hits the ground running.

When Marvel or DC put out a new series for one of their pillar characters,, I typically judge it based on how accessible it is to new readers. To that end, Black Panther #1 works pretty well. Even as someone who doesn’t read T’Challa’s adventures on a regular basis, I just might stick around for this one…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.