A Black Panther #1 Micro-Review – Hitting the Ground Running

TITLE: Black Panther #1

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Juann Cabal, Federico Blee (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: November 24, 2021



A strong first outing that’s largely about change. We’ve got T’Challa adjusting to Wakanda’s switch to a parliamentary government and his new (?) role as leader of the Avengers. John Ridley hits the ground running.

When Marvel or DC put out a new series for one of their pillar characters,, I typically judge it based on how accessible it is to new readers. To that end, Black Panther #1 works pretty well. Even as someone who doesn’t read T’Challa’s adventures on a regular basis, I just might stick around for this one…

