A Hulk #1 Micro-Review – Bruce Banner…Madman?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Hulk #1

AUTHOR: Donny Cates

ARTISTS: Ryan Ottley, Frank Martin (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 24, 2021

So…aren’t we supposed to like Bruce Banner? It looks like this series is going to portray him as a mad scientist type for the foreseeable future. It’s almost like they’re going for a World War Hulk vibe, but without the sympathy for our title character.

This issue makes multiple references to some big event happening with Hulk in El Paso. But what exactly happened is never explained. A little bit of exposition on that front would have been nice.

