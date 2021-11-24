Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman ’78 #4 Micro-Review – The Superman III That Could Have Been…

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman 78 cover, 2021, Brad WalkerTITLE: Superman ’78 #4 
AUTHOR: Robert Venditti
ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Brad Walker & Nathan Fairbairn.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2021

Superman ’78 feels very much in line with Superman II. Specifically, the Richard Donner cut. In both stories, Clark gets a taste of a different sort of life. In the movie, it’s life without super powers. Here, it’s life as a member of a Kryptonian society. In that sense, Venditti’s script offers us a great consistency.

Take that, along with Torres’ excellent renderings of the characters, and Venditti’s spot-on takes on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, and Superman ’78 feels like it could have been Superman III. All things considered, that’s probably the best compliment it can receive.

