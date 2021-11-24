A Superman ’78 #4 Micro-Review – The Superman III That Could Have Been…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman ’78 #4

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Brad Walker & Nathan Fairbairn.

RELEASED: November 23, 2021

Superman ’78 feels very much in line with Superman II. Specifically, the Richard Donner cut. In both stories, Clark gets a taste of a different sort of life. In the movie, it’s life without super powers. Here, it’s life as a member of a Kryptonian society. In that sense, Venditti’s script offers us a great consistency.

Take that, along with Torres’ excellent renderings of the characters, and Venditti’s spot-on takes on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, and Superman ’78 feels like it could have been Superman III. All things considered, that’s probably the best compliment it can receive.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.