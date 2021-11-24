Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Robin #8 Micro-Review – The Connor Hawke Show

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin 8, cover, 2021, Simone di MeoTITLE: Robin #8
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Max Dunbar, Hi-Fi (Colors), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2021

Most of this issue consists of a big fight between Damian and Connor Hawke. It’s pretty good, and puts Hawke over stronger than we’ve seen in years.

It’s looking like our supporting cast for this island story will be sticking around for a little while. That pleases me. Particularly in the case of Hawke and Ravager.

