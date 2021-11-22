A Batman #117 Micro-Review – The End of a Run

TITLE: Batman #117

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Sarah Stern (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer) Becca Carey (Letterer). Variant cover by Jorge Molina.

RELEASED: November 16, 2021



With this being Tynion’s last issue on Batman, I feel pretty confident saying he had a good run. Although, he didn’t end on the strongest note. “Fear State” ran a couple issues too long. But he had a lot of cool ideas, and really did right by Scarecrow. He turned in something to be proud of.

It speaks volumes that the best part of these last few issues of Batman, one of DC’s biggest and most lucrative books, has been the preview content for Batgirls. I’ve got high hopes for that series.

