Ray Parker Jr. or Bust

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

A couple days ago, while my two-year-old was having dinner, I told Alexa to “play ‘Ghostbusters'”.

When the music started, I immediately knew something was wrong. I know the song by heart, and what I was hearing was NOT “Ghostbusters”.

A little bit of research revealed that when asked to play “Ghostbusters”, Alexa picked the version by WALK THE MOON from the 2016 remake.

Alexa almost got fired.

In this house, we play Ray Parker Jr. or we don’t even bother.

