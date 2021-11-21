Posted in Fatherhood

Ray Parker Jr. or Bust

Posted on by Rob Siebert

Photo of Ray Parker Jr.By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

A couple days ago, while my two-year-old was having dinner, I told Alexa to “play ‘Ghostbusters'”.

When the music started, I immediately knew something was wrong. I know the song by heart, and what I was hearing was NOT “Ghostbusters”.

A little bit of research revealed that when asked to play “Ghostbusters”, Alexa picked the version by WALK THE MOON from the 2016 remake.

Alexa almost got fired.

In this house, we play Ray Parker Jr. or we don’t even bother.

