By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In honor of Ghostbusters: Afterlife coming out in the U.S. today, this image from Niels van Riel felt more than appropriate. Remember, Luigi has been a Ghostbuster of sorts in his own right, having starred in the various Luigi’s Mansion games.

What do you think the odds are that Luigi shows up in Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Zero? Yeah, that’s what I thought…

