An Aquaman: The Becoming #3 Micro-Review – The Road to Aquamen

Rob Siebert

TITLE: Aquaman: The Becoming #3
AUTHOR: Brandon Thomas
ARTISTS: Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker), Adriano Lucas & Alex Guimaraes (Colorists), Andworld Design (Letters). Cover by David Talaski.
RELEASED: November 16, 2021

So now we know we’re building to an Aquamen ongoing series. That’s a little disappointing for yours truly. I was hoping they were doing something similar to Superman: Son of Kal-El, where the classic hero steps aside so the younger hero takes over. That would give Jackson a nice spotlight for himself. But apparently it’s not to be.

The Atlantis vs. Xebel political side of things isn’t really doing it for me. The more this story zeroes in on its main hero, the better.

