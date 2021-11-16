Toy Chest Theater: “Spider-Man Three” by Mike Gonzalez

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This shot from Mike Gonzalez feels apropos right now, given all the buzz over Spider-Man: No Way Home. The other two Spider-Men being blurred in the background could very well serve as a metaphor for all the hype about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield allegedly being in the movie. “Spider-Man Three” is Gonzalez’s caption for the image.

At this point, it’s going to be a pretty big letdown if they’re not in it. But Marvel usually comes through. So I’m not worried.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.