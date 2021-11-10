A Batman: The Imposter #2 Micro-Review – Armored, Yet Gothic

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Imposter #2

AUTHOR: Mattson Tomlin

ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist),

RELEASED: November 9, 2021

One of Andrea Sorrentino’s great gifts as an artist is designing stunning, mesmerizing two-page spreads. We saw a lot of those in Gideon Falls, and we get two of them here. He also draws a hell of a Batman. Even as armored up as this version is, he still manages to look dark and gothic. Beautiful work.

The Imposter has a great cinematic quality to it. Which I’m sure isn’t an accident, given The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin’s involvement. It should be one of the first stories one dives into when exploring DC’s original Black Label books.

