Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: The Imposter #2 Micro-Review – Armored, Yet Gothic

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Imposter #2
AUTHOR: Mattson Tomlin
ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist),
RELEASED: November 9, 2021

One of Andrea Sorrentino’s great gifts as an artist is designing stunning, mesmerizing two-page spreads. We saw a lot of those in Gideon Falls, and we get two of them here. He also draws a hell of a Batman. Even as armored up as this version is, he still manages to look dark and gothic. Beautiful work.

The Imposter has a great cinematic quality to it. Which I’m sure isn’t an accident, given The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin’s involvement. It should be one of the first stories one dives into when exploring DC’s original Black Label books.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.