Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews, Uncategorized

A Robin & Batman #1 Micro-Review – Robin’s First Flight

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Robin &amp; Batman 1, cover, 2021, Dustin NguyenTITLE: Robin & Batman #1
AUTHOR: Jeff Lemire
ARTISTS: Dustin Nguyen, Steve Wands (Letterer)
RELEASED: November 9, 2021

I was disappointed to see this story is only going to be three issues. There’s a lot to mine from Batman and Robin’s early adventures, told from Dick Grayson’s point of view. Especially with this creative team.

Jeff Lemire’s writing is mostly on point in terms of characterization, tone, mood, etc. But for my money, Nguyen is the star of this issue. He’s probably one of the most prolific Batman artists of this era. His sketchy-meets-painterly style is a great fit for Gotham City and its characters.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.