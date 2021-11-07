Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman #116 Micro-Review – More Batgirls, Please

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman 116, cover, 2021, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #116
AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Sarah Stern (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer), Becca Carey (Letterer)
RELEASED: November 2, 2021

As was the case last issue, the Batgirls back-up is the highlight here. They might really have something when the ongoing series starts next month.

This extended “Fear State” story Tynion is working on hasn’t become as unwelcome as “City of Bane” became. But if it went on much longer, it would be. Thankfully, next issue is the conclusion. “City of Bane” largely soured me on Tom King’s Batman run as a whole. I’m glad to say that’s not the case with Tynion.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.