A Star Wars #18 Micro-Review – Leia and Qi’ra

TITLE: Star Wars #18

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz, & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: November 3, 2021

That cover is epic. Seeing young Carrie Fisher’s face next to Emilia Clarke’s is surreal in the best kind of way.

Coming into this issue, Qi’ra knows that Leia loves Han. But how? Was that covered in the main War of the Bounty Hunters series?

This is a big talking issue, which includes a big dialogue scene between Leia and Qi-ra. Oddly enough, what struck me the most was what Qi’ra was wearing. The red cape and gloves feel very true to the character we met in Solo.

