A Teen Titans Academy #7 Micro-Review – Grodd vs. Gregg

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teen Titans Academy #7

AUTHORS: Tim Sheridan

ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona (Inker), Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Sandoval & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: November 2, 2021

Great issue. The best of the series so far. I’ve been waiting for them to give Gorilla Gregg a story like this. As an added bonus, Summer also gets a nice spotlight.

Also, Sandoval, Tarragona, and Sinclair give us a hell of a gorilla fighting sequence. It’s gorgeous, in a…simian sort of way.

This is the kind of stuff I want to see from Teen Titans Academy, as opposed to stories focused on the Bat Pack. Or as I think of them, Batman backwash.

