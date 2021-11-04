A Justice League Infinity #5 Micro-Review – The Adventures of Superman and Superman

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Justice League Infinity #5

AUTHORS: J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker

ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), DC Hopkins (Letterer). Cover by Meghan Hetrick.

RELEASED: November 2, 2021



We get a lot thrown at us here. We’ve got Superman teaming with an alt-Earth Superman and a team of alt-Earth supervillains to fight a Nazi regime led by Vandal Savage. And it’s all narrated by Martian Manhunter. Oh, and the multiverse as we know it is falling apart. It works. But it’s definitely a lot to take in.

On the upside, Batman doesn’t get shoehorned into the center of things the way he does in a lot of modern Justice League stories. That’s how you know DeMatteis and Tucker are good at what they do.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.