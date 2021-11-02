A Superman ’78 #3 Micro-Review – Margot’s Moment

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman ’78 #3

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Amy Reeder.

RELEASED: November 2, 2021



I came away from this issue thinking not about Jor-El and Lara (as you’d think based on the cover), but Margot Kidder and Lois Lane. Venditti and Torres do Kidder’s portrayal of the character a lot of justice in this issue, and deliver writing and art perfectly in line with her performance. It’s the best of Superman ’78 thus far.

I can’t decide if I want this book to line up with special effects from the ’70s or the modern era. I’m inclined to say the ’70s, but this issue seems to present both.

