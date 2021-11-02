Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman ’78 #3 Micro-Review – Margot’s Moment

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman 78 3, cover, 2021, Amy ReederTITLE: Superman ’78 #3
AUTHOR: Robert Venditti
ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Amy Reeder.
RELEASED: November 2, 2021

I came away from this issue thinking not about Jor-El and Lara (as you’d think based on the cover), but Margot Kidder and Lois Lane. Venditti and Torres do Kidder’s portrayal of the character a lot of justice in this issue, and deliver writing and art perfectly in line with her performance. It’s the best of Superman ’78 thus far.

I can’t decide if I want this book to line up with special effects from the ’70s or the modern era. I’m inclined to say the ’70s, but this issue seems to present both.

