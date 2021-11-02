A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #6 Micro-Review – Batman vs. Trump?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #6

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Rick Burchett, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Fornes.

RELEASED: November 2, 2021

Another issue into this evil mayor storyline, and it’s evident Dini and Burnett are drawing inspiration from the Donald Trump phenomenon in their portrayal of Emerson Mayfield. Particularly in how his charisma seems to entrance voters. Batman vs. Trump. Now there’s a match.

There’s a pretty cool sequence in this issue where Clayface attacks Batman from inside the Batmobile. Fittingly, it begs to be animated.

Also, in this issue Tim Drake calls Bruce “Bruised Wayne.” That’s why they’re two of the best Batman writers ever, folks…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.