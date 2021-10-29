Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Task Force Z #1 Micro-Review – Zombies and Mr. Freeze

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Task Force Z 1, cover, 2021, Eddy BarrowsTITLE: Task Force Z #1
AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg
ARTISTS: Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)
RELEASED: October 26, 2021

I’ll say this much: Red Hood leading a bunch of zombie supervillains throws a hell of a wrinkle into the traditional team dynamic. It’s clever, though I’m skeptical of how much longevity they can get out of the concept.

Oddly enough it’s Mr. Freeze, who is not one of the zombies, that steals the issue. Eddy Barrows draws a really cool action sequence between he and Hood. He also draws the hell out of the zombies. It’s a great looking issue overall.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.