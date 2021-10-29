A Task Force Z #1 Micro-Review – Zombies and Mr. Freeze

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Task Force Z #1

AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg

ARTISTS: Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 26, 2021

I’ll say this much: Red Hood leading a bunch of zombie supervillains throws a hell of a wrinkle into the traditional team dynamic. It’s clever, though I’m skeptical of how much longevity they can get out of the concept.

Oddly enough it’s Mr. Freeze, who is not one of the zombies, that steals the issue. Eddy Barrows draws a really cool action sequence between he and Hood. He also draws the hell out of the zombies. It’s a great looking issue overall.

