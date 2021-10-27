Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

An Aquaman: The Becoming #2 Micro-Review – Starring…Mera?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Aquaman The Becoming 2, cover, 2021, David TalaskiTITLE: Aquaman: The Becoming #2
AUTHOR: Brandon Thomas
ARTISTS: Diego Olortegui, Skylar Patridge, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters). Cover by David Talaski.
RELEASED: October 26, 2021

Not much happens with Jackson here. In fact, this is actually more of a Mera centered issue. I’m not sure how I feel about that, as this is supposed to be Jackson’s “becoming” after all. Plus, we’ve only got six issues to work with.

As an on-boarding point for the Jackson Hyde character, what we’ve gotten so far works well in terms of establishing who he is, where he comes from, what his status quo is, his supporting characters, etc. I just wish we’d gotten to spent a little more time with him.

