A Batman: The Long Halloween Special #1 Micro-Review – Frivolous Joy

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman the Long Halloween Special 1, cover, 2021, Tim SaleTITLE: Batman: The Long Halloween Special #1
AUTHOR: Jeph Loeb
ARTISTS: Tim Sale, Brennan Wagner (Colorist), Richard Starkings (Letterer)
RELEASED: October 26, 2021

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Unless Loeb and Sale are doing another Batman maxi-series, there’s really no reason for this book to exist other than to cash in on The Long Halloween. So it’s frivolous, and a little silly at times…

But I love Loeb and Sale’s work on Batman so much, it doesn’t even matter. I’m just happy to see them working on the character again after all these years. Sale’s art strikes the perfect tone for Batman’s world, and nobody nails the character’s voice quite like Loeb.

I can only hope this is, in fact, the start of something bigger.

