A Suicide Squad #8 Micro-Review – Still Buggin’ Me

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Suicide Squad 8, cover, 2021, Gerald ParelTITLE: Suicide Squad #8
AUTHOR: Robbie Thompson
ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Dexter Soy, Julio Ferriera (Inker), Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Gerald Parnel.
RELEASED: October 19, 2021

Sadly, Ambush Bug’s meta narration was no more tolerable this time around. It’s to the point where I’m actually debating dropping Suicide Squad for the time being. I’m sure Thompson is having fun with it. But I’m certainly not.

On the upside, the issue is fun to look at. The Eduardo Pansica/Dexter Soy combination do right by Peacemaker especially. But it’s also fun getting to see them draw Swamp Thing, Bizarro Superboy, Talon, among others.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

