A Robin #7 Micro-Review – The Family That Lives Forever…

Robin 7, cover, 2021, Simone di MeoTITLE: Robin #7
AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson
ARTISTS: Gleb Melnikov, Max Dunbar, Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Simone di Meo.
RELEASED: October 26, 2021

This issue introduces us to yet another member of Ra’s al Ghul’s family that uses the Lazarus Pit to live indefinitely. Imagine marrying into that family, and having in-laws that are around forever. *shudders*

Given Damian’s love for Manga, I keep waiting for them to do a Manga-style issue. I’m sure it’s just a matter of time before we get it. Or at least it should be.

Coming in, Robin felt like it was on the verge of getting. But by the end it ramped up. Here’s hoping the book stays on course.

