A Nightwing #85 Micro-Review – Putting the Family in Batman Family

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Nightwing #85

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Robbi Rodriguez, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Jamal Campbell.

RELEASED: October 19, 2021

This feels like more of a Batgirl/Barbara Gordon issue than a Nightwing issue. It’s told from her point of view, and is all about the Seer, a villain who’s forcefully commandeering her Oracle identity. Her prominence in this issue isn’t a bad thing. It’s just a thing.

As a longtime fan, it’s really gratifying to see how much stock Taylor is putting into Dick’s relationship with not only Barbara, but Tim Drake, Batman, and the various others. He makes the Batman family feel like an actual family.

