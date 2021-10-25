Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Nightwing #85 Micro-Review – Putting the Family in Batman Family

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Nightwing 85, cover, 2021, Jamal CampbellTITLE: Nightwing #85
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Robbi Rodriguez, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Jamal Campbell.
RELEASED: October 19, 2021

This feels like more of a Batgirl/Barbara Gordon issue than a Nightwing issue. It’s told from her point of view, and is all about the Seer, a villain who’s forcefully commandeering her Oracle identity. Her prominence in this issue isn’t a bad thing. It’s just a thing.

As a longtime fan, it’s really gratifying to see how much stock Taylor is putting into Dick’s relationship with not only Barbara, but Tim Drake, Batman, and the various others. He makes the Batman family feel like an actual family.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.