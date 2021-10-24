A TMNT #122 Micro-Review – Turtles in Costume!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #122

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Jodi Nishijima, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 20, 2021



The Turtles dress up for Halloween in this issue, and I found myself wishing the creators would have had a little more fun with their costumes. Mikey dresses up as Hellraiser, and Leo dresses like an old woman who I’d like to think is Mrs. Doubtfire. But they had three more Turtles they could have had fun with!

All these issues later, I still find it surreal to read a TMNT book where the Turtles are working to form their own government. What’s more, that the book is devoting so much time to it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.