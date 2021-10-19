Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman: Son of Kal-El #4 Micro-Review – Bringin’ Down the House

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Superman Son of Kal-El 4, cover, 2021, John TimmsTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #4
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Danielle Di Nicuolo, Gabe Eltaeb & Hi-Fi (Colorists), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by John Timms.
RELEASED: October 19, 2021

Heard any interesting news lately?

The news about Jon Kent being bisexual shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone who read the previous three issues. It was obvious something was going on with Jon and Jay Nakamura.

I was happy to see a couple of characters from Tom Taylor’s Suicide Squad run pop up in this issue. I figured it was inevitable that they’d show up in a future Taylor project.

As we can see by the cover, the Kent household gets blown up here. I wonder how many times they’ve pulled that stunt. Feels like a lot.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

