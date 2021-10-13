Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: The Imposter #1 Micro-Review – Starring…the Ratcatcher?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman the Imposter 1, cover, 2021, Andrea SorrentinoTITLE: Batman: The Imposter #1
AUTHORS: Mattson Tomlin
ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist)
RELEASED: October 12, 2021

The two big selling points for Imposter are that it’s written by The Batman writer/director Mattson Tomlin, and has a realistic gritty texture provided by Andrea Sorrentino. Both deliver on what’s meant to be a hyper-realistic take on Batman.

This issue also has one of the best, if not the best take on the Ratcatcher I’ve ever seen. Certainly not something I expected to find here.

Like The Batman, this story has a horror vibe going for it. It works great here. I’m just wondering what kind of mainstream Batman movie it will make for…

