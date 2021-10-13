A Batman: The Imposter #1 Micro-Review – Starring…the Ratcatcher?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman: The Imposter #1

AUTHORS: Mattson Tomlin

ARTISTS: Andrea Sorrentino, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist)

RELEASED: October 12, 2021



The two big selling points for Imposter are that it’s written by The Batman writer/director Mattson Tomlin, and has a realistic gritty texture provided by Andrea Sorrentino. Both deliver on what’s meant to be a hyper-realistic take on Batman.

This issue also has one of the best, if not the best take on the Ratcatcher I’ve ever seen. Certainly not something I expected to find here.

Like The Batman, this story has a horror vibe going for it. It works great here. I’m just wondering what kind of mainstream Batman movie it will make for…

