A Justice League Infinity #4 Micro-Review – Diana and Darkseid…Shipped!

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Justice League Infinity #4

AUTHORS: J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker

ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), DC Hopkins (Letterer). Cover by Tucker.

RELEASED: October 5, 2021



Now we’re talking. Great cover. And a great premise with great execution, as Wonder Woman and Darkseid are “shipped,” as the kids would say. The result is epic, and actually somewhat moving. This is the best Infinity issue yet.

I think there’s a Hal Jordan cameo in this issue. Unless it’s supposed to be Kyle Rayner…

