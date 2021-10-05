Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Justice League Infinity #4 Micro-Review – Diana and Darkseid…Shipped!

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Justice League Infinity 4, cover, 2021, James TuckerTITLE: Justice League Infinity #4
AUTHORS: J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker
ARTISTS: Ethen Beavers, Nick Filardi (Colorist), DC Hopkins (Letterer). Cover by Tucker.
RELEASED: October 5, 2021

Now we’re talking. Great cover. And a great premise with great execution, as Wonder Woman and Darkseid are “shipped,” as the kids would say. The result is epic, and actually somewhat moving. This is the best Infinity issue yet.

I think there’s a Hal Jordan cameo in this issue. Unless it’s supposed to be Kyle Rayner…

