A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #5 Micro-Review – A Gray and Blue Flashback

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #5

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Rick Burchett, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Jamal Campbell.

RELEASED: October 5, 2021



This one’s got some meat to it, telling a story of how a young Batman took down Gotham’s corrupt mayor. And because this book is awesome, he’s wearing his gray and blue Batman: The Animated Series costume in the flashbacks.

I’m noticing Rick Burchett’s art isn’t necessarily as crisp and clean as Ty Templeton’s. At least not on this issue. The end product is still of high quality. It’s just a difference.

