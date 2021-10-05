Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #5 Micro-Review – A Gray and Blue Flashback

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman the Adventures Continue Season Two 5, cover, 2021, Jamal CampbellTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #5
AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS: Rick Burchett, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Jamal Campbell.
RELEASED: October 5, 2021

This one’s got some meat to it, telling a story of how a young Batman took down Gotham’s corrupt mayor. And because this book is awesome, he’s wearing his gray and blue Batman: The Animated Series costume in the flashbacks.

I’m noticing Rick Burchett’s art isn’t necessarily as crisp and clean as Ty Templeton’s. At least not on this issue. The end product is still of high quality. It’s just a difference.

