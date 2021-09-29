A Superman: Son of Kal-El #3 Micro-Review – From Out of the Shadows

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #2

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: John Timms, Gabe Eltaeb (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 28, 2021



I can see more conservative readers turning away from Superman: Son of Kal-El, for obvious reasons. The book is unabashedly liberal. But it is nice to see Superman tackling the issues. As he should, quite frankly.

It’s also nice to see the book is about to address the issue of Jon being in his father’s shadow. The classic Superman is going away, at least for awhile. As that’s the case, I’m happy he’s had a presence in this series early on. It gives us a nice sense of where Jon’s values come from…as if it wasn’t obvious already.

