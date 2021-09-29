A Superman ’78 #2 Micro-Review – The Joy of Lex

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Superman ’78 #2

AUTHOR: Robert Venditti

ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Ben Oliver.

RELEASED: September 28, 2021



This issue captures the comedic side of the first two Superman movies very well, especially with its use of Lex Luthor. Venditti, and Torres really nail Lex’s introduction.

Remember Batman ’66: The Lost Episode? When DC adapted that unused Batman TV script featuring Two-Face, and used William Shatner’s likeness for the character? I’m finding myself wishing they’d tell us what ’80s era actor is playing Brainiac in this story. That’s what fan casting is for, I suppose.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.