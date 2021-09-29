Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Superman ’78 #2 Micro-Review – The Joy of Lex

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Superman 78 2, cover, 2021, Ben OliverTITLE: Superman ’78 #2
AUTHOR: Robert Venditti
ARTISTS: Wilfredo Torres, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Dave Lanphear (Letterer). Cover by Ben Oliver.
RELEASED: September 28, 2021

This issue captures the comedic side of the first two Superman movies very well, especially with its use of Lex Luthor. Venditti, and Torres really nail Lex’s introduction.

Remember Batman ’66: The Lost Episode? When DC adapted that unused Batman TV script featuring Two-Face, and used William Shatner’s likeness for the character? I’m finding myself wishing they’d tell us what ’80s era actor is playing Brainiac in this story. That’s what fan casting is for, I suppose.

