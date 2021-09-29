A Deathstroke Inc. #1 Micro-Review – Simple and Easy

By Rob Siebert

TITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #1

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Howard Porter, Hi-Fi (Colors), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 28, 2021



I like this Deathstroke/Black Canary combination. The book’s premise is fairly simple, in a villain-who-wants-to-do-good sort of way. So Deathstroke Inc. is easy to dive into, which is always a plus.

Joshua Williamson has turned in some of the more compelling stuff DC has come out with over the last several years. So I’m inclined to stick with this one on good faith alone. Having the great Howard Porter attached certainly doesn’t hurt either.

