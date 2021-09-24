Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman #113 Micro-Review – Spotlight on Clownhunter

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman 113, cover, 2021, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Batman #113
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas
ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Jason Howard, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: September 21, 2021

The back-up stories on Batman have switched from Ghost-Maker to Clownhunter. Thus far this story is holding my attention better. There’s a fun two-page spread in this issue that’s made to look like an old Pac-Man game.

“Fear State” will likely go down as one of the most, if not the most, notable Scarecrow story of the two decades at least. That’s not to say it’s been a great story overall. But it’s the first time I can remember that Scarecrow has been the center of a big crossover event like this.

