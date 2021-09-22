An Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Micro-Review – A Strong Start

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Aquaman: The Becoming #1

AUTHOR: Brandon Thomas

ARTISTS: Diego Olortegui, Wade Von Grawbadger (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters). Cover by David Talaski.

RELEASED: September 21, 2021



This is a really strong first issue. While it doesn’t start quite and ground-level (sea level?) for readers not familiar with our new Aquaman Jackson Hyde, it sets up our status quo quite nicely. We learn about Jackson, his supporting cast, why Arthur Curry (the traditional Aquaman) isn’t there, and we tee up what the story is going to be.

Diego Olortegui’s characters are also really well defined. As someone who hasn’t picked up an Aquaman book in years, I appreciate that. It provides a nice sense that we’re getting to know these characters.

