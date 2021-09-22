Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Nightwing #84 Micro-Review – DC’s Ted Lasso

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Nightwing 84, 2021, cover, Bruno RedondoTITLE: Nightwing #84
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Robbi Rodriguez, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Bruno Redondo.
RELEASED: September 21, 2021

The feeling of positivity that Tom Taylor is injecting into Nightwing feels very uncharacteristic of a Bat-book. It’s almost the Ted Lasso of DC Comics.

Barbara Gordon debuts a slightly modified Batgirl costume in this issue. I’m not sure if it’s the way Robbi Rodriguez (who otherwise performs beautifully) is drawing it, but it looks a little…baggy? That can’t be intentional.

