A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #4 Micro-Review – Did I Miss An Episode?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #4

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Jordan Gibson, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Rob Guillory.

RELEASED: September 21, 2021

Did I miss an episode? This issue depicts Renee Montoya as being anti-Batman. I don’t think she was ever that way on the show…was she?

This issue is nicely self-contained. Though it fits into the overall narrative of the “season.”

Jordan Gibson is our artist this time around. He mimics that DCAU style perfectly, to the point where I could easily mistake his work for that of Ty Templeton or Rick Burchett. In this case, that’s fairly high praise.

