Posted in Comic Books/Graphic Novels, Micro-Reviews

A Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #4 Micro-Review – Did I Miss An Episode?

Posted on by Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Batman the Adventures Continue Season Two 4, cover, 2021, Rob GuilloryTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Two #4
AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS: Jordan Gibson, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Rob Guillory.
RELEASED: September 21, 2021

Did I miss an episode? This issue depicts Renee Montoya as being anti-Batman. I don’t think she was ever that way on the show…was she?

This issue is nicely self-contained. Though it fits into the overall narrative of the “season.”

Jordan Gibson is our artist this time around. He mimics that DCAU style perfectly, to the point where I could easily mistake his work for that of Ty Templeton or Rick Burchett. In this case, that’s fairly high praise.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Author:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.