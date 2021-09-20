A Suicide Squad #1 Micro-Review – Ambush Bug. Ugh.

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Suicide Squad #7

AUTHORS: Robbie Thompson

ARTISTS: Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (Inker), Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Variant cover by Kevin Maguire & Alex Sinclair.

RELEASED: September 7, 2021



This issue beats us over the head with Ambush Bug, who I’ve never really been a fan of. As such, my interest would wax and wane depending on which scenes he was and wasn’t in.

*checks future solicitations* Aw crap. He’s sticking around. I may have to take Suicide Squad off my pull list for the time being…

On the plus side, it’s always great to see Kevin Maguire’s work. His variant cover almost makes this issue worth it. Almost.

