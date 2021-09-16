A Batman #112 Micro-Review – Villainous Outfits

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman #112

AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Jason Howard, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Variant cover by Jorge Molina.

RELEASED: September 7, 2021



This is a nice issue for the Simon Saint character. We get a sense of how he’s selling the Magistrate program to Gotham City. Also, I get a weird kick out of him dressing in a turtleneck, purple pants, and flip flops. Now that’s a villain’s outfit.

At one point, Harley Quinn quips about being given a Robin suit. Considering how prominently she’s been featured during Tynion’s run, I actually wouldn’t rule that out at all…

I continue to dig this look for Scarecrow. Great variant cover!

