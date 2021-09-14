A Batman ’89 #2 Micro-Review – Costume Complaints

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

TITLE: Batman ’89 #3

AUTHOR: Sam Hamm

ARTISTS: Joe Quinones, Leonardo Ito (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 14, 2021



For some bizarre reason, Batman ’89 tinkers with the Michelle Pfiefer Catwoman costume. Not sure why you’d do that. That suit is every bit as iconic as the Burtonverse Batman costume.

On the subject of costumes, I’m not necessarily a fan of the direction they’ve taken the Robin suit. It’s a little too ninja for my liking.

Credit where credit is due, though: This is a fairly unique take on Harvey Dent. And he’s at the center of the story, which is right where he should be.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.